HII wins $76.7M U.S. Air Force task order
Oct. 12, 2022 11:07 AM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- HII (NYSE:HII) Mission Technologies division has won a $76.7M task order from the U.S. Air Force.
- The task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract vehicle.
- The HII division will perform research, analysis, test and evaluation to support and inform Air Force decisions related to electronic warfare and electromagnetic spectrum capabilities development. The Air Force will use HII's research and analysis to reduce technical risk, provide mature technologies, and deliver systems engineering rigor needed to improve warfighter survivability at reduced total lifecycle cost.
