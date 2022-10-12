Citi has added Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to its 30-day positive catalyst watch list, expecting earnings to bring an inflection in the networking equipment stock.

Analyst Jim Suva is making the move "as we see the company expedite shipping for as much product as possible and still unable to meet demand, coupled with continuing share gain from Cisco (CSCO)."

Demand is especially heavy for hyperscale switches, he says.

"Hyperscaler and cloud demand for switches will benefit Arista with demand surpassing supply, for not just this quarter, but also for the future, in our view. We see police and first responder spending strength from both increased local budgets from government stimulus but also higher government inflows (higher property taxes)," Suva wrote.

Arista Networks is among Citi's top buy ratings in the space, along with Motorola Solutions (MSI), and Keysight (KEYS) and Ciena (CIEN), which report off-quarter. It has Sell ratings on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and CommScope (COMM).

Arista will report earnings Oct. 31 after the market close; consensus expectations are for earnings per share of $1.04 on a normalized basis, on revenues expected to hit $1.06B.