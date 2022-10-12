Philips down 12%, at 10-year low as supply chain issues, CPAP woes hit bottom line
Oct. 12, 2022 11:16 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) fell to their lowest level since June 2012 on Wednesday morning after warning that continuing supply chain issues and a goodwill impairment charge in its sleep and respiratory care business will weigh on Q3 earnings.
- The stock hit a 52-week low of $13.04.
- Philips (PHG) expects a mid-single-digit comparable sales decline in Q4. In addition, it expects Q3 core profit will fall ~60%
- Also, it will incur a EUR 1.3B non-cash charge in Q3 for impairment of goodwill for Philips Respironics due to changes in the financial forecast of the business.
- Since 2021, Philips (PHG) has been contending with a recall related to some of its CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices. In September, the company recalled certain masks used with some respiratory machines due to potential risk of injury.
