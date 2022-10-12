Crown Holdings ticks higher as said pitched at Robin Hood investors conference
Oct. 12, 2022 11:18 AM ETCrown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) ticked up 0.3% after the can maker was said to be pitched at the Robin Hood Investors Conference in New York.
- Lauren Taylor Wolfe of Impactive Capital pitched Crown Holdings (CCK) on the second day of the annual charity conference, according to a person familiar. Wolfe argued that she believes the company could repurchase $5 billion in shares over the next four years.
- Impactive appears to be among the the top 20 largest holders of Crown Holdings (CCK) and owned 2.47 million shares as of the end of June.
- Crown Holdings (CCK) is scheduled to release its Q3 results on Oct. 24.
- On Tuesday hedge funder David Einhorn said value investing may be gone forever in comments he made on the sidelines of the Robin Hood conference.
