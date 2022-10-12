Fox, Innovid enter cross-platform partnership

Oct. 12, 2022 11:25 AM ETFox Corporation (FOX), FOXA, CTVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) has forged a multi-year partnership with online ad-tech company Innovid (NYSE:CTV).
  • The partnership will see Fox tap Innovid to measure cross-platform viewing consumption across its portfolio of news, sports, entertainment, and streaming properties.
  • Fox will use the InnovidXP cross-platform TV measurement solution. The two companies have previously partnered for Fox's free ad-supported streaming service, Tubi.
  • InnovidXP generates cross-platform, deduplicated measurement of audiences and real-time insights for campaign efficiency and effectiveness and ad frequency optimizations.

