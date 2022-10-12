Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) said Wednesday that Q3 gold production from the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe totaled a company quarterly record 21,120 oz hit record levels, up 11% Y/Y.

For the nine months to September 30, production totaled 59,726 oz, 22% higher than the same period a year ago.

The company also reiterated its full-year gold production guidance of 73K-80K oz.

Caledonia (CMCL) said it is "optimistic on the geological prospectivity in Zimbabwe and continues to evaluate other investment opportunities in the country with our long-term vision to become a multi asset gold producer."

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.56/share on revenues of $37M.