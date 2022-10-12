Cinema screen vendor Strong Global seeking to raise $15M through IPO

Oct. 12, 2022

Cinema equipment vendor Strong Global Entertainment (SGE) said that it is still seeking to raise around $15M through a proposed initial public offering.

In a recent filing, Strong said that it's looking to offer 3M shares at the assumed price of $5 per share. Underwriters would receive an option to buy up to 450K additional shares. Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner.

A spin out of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN), Strong Global is a manufacturer and distributor of screen projection systems to cinema operators such as IMAX, Cinemark and AMC. The company also provides technical support services and recently launched a content production division called Strong Studios.

Following the deal, Ballantyne Strong is expected to own 67% of the company's common stock and hold a majority of the voting power.

Strong Global is currently profitable. For the six months ended June 30, the company reported a net income of $206K on revenue of $18.5M.

For more on Strong Global, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "Strong Global Entertainment Proposes IPO Terms."

