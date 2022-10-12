Home Depot (NYSE:HD) employees in Philadelphia are set to vote on unionization in November, according to a National Labor Relations Board filing on Wednesday.

A petition to organize was originally filed with the board in late September. An employee with the Philadelphia location told The Huffington Post that the decision to organize was inspired by similar movements at Starbucks and Amazon. A successful vote would spell the first of the retailer’s locations to unionize.

Home Depot shares marked a modest decline on Wednesday.

