Alcoa (NYSE:AA) surged as much as 8.5% in Wednesday's trading following a Bloomberg report that the Biden administration is considering a complete ban on Russian aluminum in response to its military escalation in Ukraine; currently (AA) +3.9%, (CENX) +3.2%, (KALU) -3.6%.

Russian aluminum so far has been shielded from sanctions due to its importance in numerous products from automobiles and skyscrapers to iPhones.

Russia is the world's second largest producer of aluminum, and Russian supplies traditionally account for ~10% of total U.S. aluminum imports, with data showing Russia was the third largest exporter to the U.S. as recently as August.

According to the report, the White House is considering three options: an outright ban; increasing tariffs to levels so punitive they would impose an effective ban; or sanctioning United Co. Rusal, the company that produces Russia’s aluminum.

ETF: (JJU)

Alcoa (AA) sent a letter last month to the London Metal Exchange that it should not allow trading of the Russian metal, raising fears it could be dumped to suppress global prices.

Rio Tinto (RIO) CEO Jakob Stausholm recently said the unfettered flow of Russian aluminum into the U.S. was making North American producers less competitive.