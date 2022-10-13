Even on a normalized basis, stock market multiples have seen a "historic collapse," MKM Partners strategist Michael Darda says.

"The forward multiple on the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) has collapsed to about 15x from a peak of 23x last year," Darda wrote in a note. "Yet, no one believes forward estimates if recession risks are high, so we can use a mean reverting five-year average for estimates to recreate the exercise. Here too we see a historical collapse in valuations, from nearly 29x five-year average estimates a year ago to just below 20x today."

"Over the last century, there have only been three occurrences in which normalized multiples dropped more over a 12-month period: 2001, 2008, and 1930," Darda said. "Unfortunately, in each of these episodes, there was still equity market weakness ahead."

"In the case of the Great Depression, we had a spectacular policy failure during which the Fed triggered and then presided over a 50% collapse in nominal GDP. In the case of 2008, the Fed also presided over a NGDP shock and a deepening financial crisis. The 2001 recession was also unique in that equity markets bottomed about 10 months after the recession ended."

The other "post-war recessions saw equity markets bottom during recessions and about five months before downturns came to an end," he said.

But the chance of a counter-trend rally is rising, Darda noted.

"The nearly straight-down nature of the most recent equity market slide coupled with a relentless rise in Treasury yields (TBT) (TLT) (SHY) and rising terminal policy rate expectations have been held together by a unifying force: strength in coincident and especially lagging indicators," Darda said.

"The Fed has the laggards in the crosshairs: rents, wages, and core services inflation have all been 'too hot' and hence have catalyzed a very aggressive series of rate hikes," he added. "Look for any prospective or actual softness in the laggards to help to pull down peak policy rate expectations and Treasury yields."

"'Lagging indicators (inverted) are the leaders of the leaders (leading indicators).' Indeed. This should at least be good for a countertrend rally of sorts."

BTIG expects the S&P to trade down to 3,400.