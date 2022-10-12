Royalty Pharma to co-fund development of schizophrenia drug with Merck
Oct. 12, 2022
- Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) said it signed an agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to co-fund the development of MK-8189, which is being evaluated in a phase 2b trial to treat schizophrenia.
- Under the agreement, Royalty Pharma will provide $50M upfront to Merck to support ongoing development of MK-8189. After Merck's decision to proceed with phase 3, Royalty Pharma has the option to provide an additional $375M to co-fund the pivotal clinical development program, the company said in an Oct. 12 press release.
- Royalty Pharma will be eligible for milestone payments linked to certain regulatory approvals of MK-8189, and royalties on sales of any approved product.
