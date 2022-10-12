Commercial Metals Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 12, 2022 12:21 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Commercial Metals (CMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.23 (+77.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.36B (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments