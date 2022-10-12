Playtika downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on growth declaration
Oct. 12, 2022
- BTIG analyst Clark Lampen downgraded Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Neutral from Buy without a price target.
- The analyst sees portfolio growth deceleration, weakening sector performance, supply overhangs from Giant and its affiliates, and low risk of takeout for Playtika.
- Analyst sees a month-over-month downtick in the company's daily active users and full year revenue arriving at the low end of its annual guidance.
- Further elaborating, analyst says while the company could indulge in acquisitions, the market has not previously rewarded the company for that.
- SA warns that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly due to declining growth compared to peers.
- Contrastingly SA Authors give the stock a Buy rating with 4.00 score; Wall Street rating is also at Buy with 4.15 score.
- Quant rating of Sell with 2.03 score and highest factor grades to profitability and lowest to momentum and growth.
- Stock dips 3.8%
