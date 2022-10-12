Playtika downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on growth declaration

Oct. 12, 2022 1:00 PM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • BTIG analyst Clark Lampen downgraded Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Neutral from Buy without a price target.
  • The analyst sees portfolio growth deceleration, weakening sector performance, supply overhangs from Giant and its affiliates, and low risk of takeout for Playtika.
  • Analyst sees a month-over-month downtick in the company's daily active users and full year revenue arriving at the low end of its annual guidance.
  • Further elaborating, analyst says while the company could indulge in acquisitions, the market has not previously rewarded the company for that.
  • SA warns that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly due to declining growth compared to peers.
  • Contrastingly SA Authors give the stock a Buy rating with 4.00 score; Wall Street rating is also at Buy with 4.15 score.
  • Quant rating of Sell with 2.03 score and highest factor grades to profitability and lowest to momentum and growth.
  • Contributor comments: 'Playtika: Great Guidance And Potential Internationalization'
  • Stock dips 3.8%

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.