GreenLight Biosciences cutting 25% of staff as part of realignment
Oct. 12, 2022 12:33 PM ETGreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA)is eliminating 25% of its workforce as part of a realignment to support R&D in its research, development and commercialization of its plant health and human health pipelines.
- On the human health front, the company will focus on proof of concept of its technology platform with its COVID vaccine and advancing ITS shingles program in collaboration with THE Serum Institute of India.
- Regarding plant health, GreenLight (GRNA) will continue to advance fungicides and insecticides in its pipeline.
