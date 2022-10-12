TAG Oil upsizes, prices C$22 common stock offering

Oct. 12, 2022

  • TAG Oil (OTCQX:TAOIF) upsized an overnight marketed common stock offering to raise C$22M, from the prior estimate of C$20M.
  • The company signed an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Research Capital and Echelon Capital Markets for the sale of 55M shares at C$0.40 apiece to raise C$22M in gross proceeds.
  • Certain directors and officers of TAG will also participate in the offering, the company said in an Oct. 12 press release.
  • TAG granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of the shares sold in the offering. If the option is fully exercised, the company would receive C$25.3M in gross proceeds.
  • TAG intends to use the net proceeds to fund Q4 2022 and 2023 operational and drilling budget at the Abu Roash 'F' reservoir in the Badr Oil Field in Egypt; conduct evaluations for acquisition opportunities in Egypt; place equipment inventory orders for 2024 drilling campaign; and for unallocated working capital.
  • The offering is expected to close around the week of Nov. 1.

