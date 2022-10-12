Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) -15.1% in Wednesday's trading after it agreed to buy Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9B deal through a partnership with Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), perhaps the most significant transaction in the nuclear industry in more than a decade.

To help fund the deal, Cameco (CCJ) plans to sell $650M worth of the company's stock, priced at $21.95/share.

"We're witnessing some of the best market fundamentals we've ever seen in the nuclear energy sector," Cameco (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel said in explaining the motivation for the deal.

"This is our entry into the nuclear power segment, which we believe is a critical technology for global grids to achieve net zero," Brookfield Renewable (BEP) CEO Connor Teskey said.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity believe the deal makes long-term strategic sense for Cameco (CCJ), but see investor unease in the short term around dilution and significant capital outlay; to fund its 49% share, Cameco will need to tap into ~C$1.4B cash on hand, debt and equity via the $650M bought deal at a 15% discount to Tuesday's closing share price.

Canaccord also said the deal reduces Cameco's (CCJ) pure-play exposure to uranium and spot pricing, which could be viewed as a negative by some investors.

On the positive side, by combining Cameco's (CCJ) upstream uranium production with Westinghouse's downstream capabilities, Cameco will effectively become a "one-stop shop" for utilities, which should give the company a competitive advantage in contract negotiations.

Canaccord also noted the acquisition provides a predictable cash flow stream, with ~85% of Westinghouse's revenue coming from long-term contracted or highly recurring customer service provisions.

Cameco (CCJ) warrants a Sell rating following the deal, Trapping Value writes in an analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.