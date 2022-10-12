Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) represented one of the standout gainers during Wednesday's midday action. This came as Merck (MRK) picked up an option to collaborate with the biotech on its personalized cancer vaccine.

In other news, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) benefited from a bullish analyst comment. At the same time, news of a special dividend and stock buyback sparked buying in El Pollo Loco (LOCO).

On the downside, T. Rowe Price (TROW) was one of the standouts in intraday action. Shares dropped following the announcement of monthly performance stats.

Gainers

Moderna (MRNA) showed strength in midday trading, rising 11% after Merck (MRK) exercised an option related to MRNA's personalized cancer vaccine. Under the deal, the product, known as mRNA-4157/V940, will be jointly developed and commercialized by the two companies.

The agreement, which was originally signed in 2016, also calls for MRK to pay $250M to MRNA to exercise the option. In other terms, MRK and MRNA will split costs and any profits equally under the collaboration.

Elsewhere, a positive analyst comment prompted buying in Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH). UBS upgraded the cruise company to Buy from Neutral, citing improvements in the firm's bookings.

As part of its note, UBS raised its profit estimates for NCLH for 2022 and 2023. On the news, NCLH climbed 8%.

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) surged after announcing a special dividend and stock buyback. The restaurant chain declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share, as well as a repurchase authorization of $20M. Shares climbed 15% in midday trading.

Decliner

T. Rowe Price (TROW) declined after releasing its monthly performance statistics. The stock retreated by 5% in midday action.

The company said its assets under management dropped to $1.23T for September. This was down from a figure of $1.34T at the end of August.

