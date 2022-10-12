VOXX down 8% amid slump in discretionary spending

Oct. 12, 2022 1:11 PM ETVOXXBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • VOXX International (VOXX) -8% after worsened global economic conditions led to a decline in discretionary spending, which in turn led to lower sales and operating losses.
  • The company reported a loss of 42 cents against loss consensus estimate of 12 cents.
  • Q2 net sales were $125.7M down 12.2% Y/Y as automotive electronics revenue fell 18.7% Y/Y to $37.2M and consumer electronics fell 9% Y/Y to $88M. Gross margin of 23.3% was recorded in 2Q23 against 26% in 2Q22.
  • Automotive electronics reported gross margin of 24.5%, an increase of 60 bps and consumer electronics recorded gross margin of 22.6%, a decline of 430 basis points driven by lower sales of premium home theater speaker products and higher supply chain costs.
  • The company expects the second half of the year to be stronger and for VOXX to return to profitability.
  • Press Release

