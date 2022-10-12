TikTok owner ByteDance launches employee option buyback at higher price - Reuters
Oct. 12, 2022 1:13 PM ETByteDance (BDNCE)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) is launching a second stock option buyback for its employees, Reuters reports - this time at a higher price, as the Chinese firm looks to mitigate uncertainty over its public-company plans.
- Some employees told the news service they received a mail from the company saying those eligible can cash out restricted stock units at $155 each, up from a $142 price in a buyback earlier this year.
- It's not clear, though, how many RSUs are outstanding or how much ByteDance has set aside for the buyback. The company has about 110,000 employees worldwide.
- ByteDance is one of the world's most valuable private companies - likely worth about $400B at its peak, and closer to $300B now.
- ByteDance reportedly recently offered to buy back up to $3B in shares from investors. That news followed comments from the company's chief financial officer that it has no plans to go public as of now.
