Charlotte's Web becomes official CBD sponsor of Major League Baseball

Oct. 12, 2022 1:16 PM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWEB:CA), CWBHFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

The Dodger Stadium

mixmotive

  • With playoffs now in full swing, Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) has been named the Official CBD of Major League Baseball, Sports Business Journal reported.
  • The deal covers the current postseason and the next three seasons.
  • Under the arrangement, Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) will launch a Sport line of CBD products featuring the MLB logo.
  • In addition, during the postseason, the company will display electronic signage at games.
  • Also, MLB is receiving Charlotte's Web (TSX:CWEB:CA) shares that are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive component of cannabis.
  • MLB in June began allowing teams to sell sponsorships to cannabis companies marketing CBD products.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.