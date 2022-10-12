Charlotte's Web becomes official CBD sponsor of Major League Baseball
- With playoffs now in full swing, Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) has been named the Official CBD of Major League Baseball, Sports Business Journal reported.
- The deal covers the current postseason and the next three seasons.
- Under the arrangement, Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) will launch a Sport line of CBD products featuring the MLB logo.
- In addition, during the postseason, the company will display electronic signage at games.
- Also, MLB is receiving Charlotte's Web (TSX:CWEB:CA) shares that are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive component of cannabis.
- MLB in June began allowing teams to sell sponsorships to cannabis companies marketing CBD products.
