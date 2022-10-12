Hyundai aims to be a connected car leader

Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMLF) announced on Wednesday a new global strategy to transform all vehicles to what it calls software defined vehicles by 2025.

The Hyundai initiative is aimed at ushering in an era of mobility and give customers the freedom to remotely upgrade the performance and functionality of their vehicles anywhere at any time.

The software and mobility push is expected to ensure that Hyundai Motor models, including those already purchased, remain up to date. Over-the-air softwares upgrades will cover vehicle functions - including safety, convenience, connectivity, security, and driving performance.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) expects 20M vehicles to be registered to its connected car service worldwide by 2025. Looking ahead, connected car data is seen being utilized by a mobility solutions network, including with Purpose Built Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility, robotaxis and robots.