Barnes falls as Truist points to possible earnings decline

Oct. 12, 2022 1:34 PM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B), AIN, HEI, HWM, HXL, SPR, TDG, TGI, VSEC, AJRD, LHX, MAXR, MRCY, CW, RBC, WWD, MAXR:CASP400By: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

jet engine detail

the_guitar_mann/iStock via Getty Images

Barnes Group’s (NYSE:B) stock on Wednesday declined as much as 4.8% after analysts at Truist lowered their earnings estimates for multiple companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

“We are lowering estimates broadly across our coverage group on anticipated lower aircraft production rates, higher energy costs, reduced European demand and reduced demand for our industrial-exposed names,” Michael Ciarmoli, analyst at Truist, said in the Oct. 12 report.

The investment bank cut its 2022 EPS estimate for Barnes to $1.89 from $1.93, even lower than the consensus of $1.96.

Barnes will report Q3 earnings on Oct. 28 before the market opens. Truist forecasts the company will show adjusted EPS of $0.46, down from $0.55 for Q3 2021.

Barnes this year has declined 34%, compared with a 21% drop for the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index (SP400).

Truist also downgraded Albany International (NYSE:AIN), Howmet (NYSE:HWM) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Hold from Buy.

Seeking Alpha columnist Daniel Jones has a Buy rating on Barnes (B) on the stock's valuation.

Truist's adjusted EPS estimates for Barnes Group (B), Oct. 12
New Old
FY2022 $1.89 $1.93
FY2023 $2.04 $2.21
Truist's EPS revisions for aerospace, defense and diversied companies, Oct. 12
FY1
New Old
Commercial aerospace
Albany International (AIN) $3.54 $3.55
Heico (NYSE:HEI) $2.54 $2.55
Howmet (HWM) $1.38 $1.43
Hexcel (HXL) $1.19 $1.22
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) -$1.17 -$1.06
TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) $16.96 $17.15
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) $0.29 $0.31
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) $2.88 $3.08
Defense/space
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) $1.60 $1.65
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) $13.35 $13.38
Maxar (NYSE:MAXR) $0.28 $0.35
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) $1.98 $2.01
Diversified
Barnes Group (B) $1.89 $1.93
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) $8.15 $8.17
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) $7.02 $7.23
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) $2.59 $2.62

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.