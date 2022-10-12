Dollar stores are expected to see increased visits throughout the holiday shopping season as investors rein-in spending.

According to a new report from Placer.ai released Wednesday, increasing pressure on middle and low-income consumers is promoting a trade-down to discount stores. Indeed, a larger-than-expected rise in wholesale inflation data reported on Wednesday morning, with staple items running particularly hot.

According to Placer, these macroeconomic trends are likely to promote a “more value-focused mindset” for consumers in coming months.

“Dollar stores are seeing lower-income consumers trade down from traditional superstores such as Walmart, while superstores are seeing middle-income consumers trade down from other channels,” Head of Analytical Research RJ Hottovy wrote on Wednesday. “The impact of inflation will most likely continue into the holiday season, with consumers across the income spectrum looking for ways to save on gift and party shopping.”

Such a trend could bode well for names like Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Lending credence to the expected uptick in visits, Dollar Tree (DLTR) announced that it “plans to hire thousands of associates for full- and part-time roles” during a hiring event on October 19 to deal with projected traffic. The planned hiring surge adds to value-oriented retailers conducting hiring pushes into the holiday season.

Dollar General (DG) was also selected by Citi as the top consumer stock most insulated from the impact of a strong dollar.