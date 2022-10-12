Coinbase to offer settlement, payment rail thanks to Signature Bank's Signet
Oct. 12, 2022 1:50 PM ETSignature Bank (SBNY), COINBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will leverage Signature Bank's (NASDAQ:SBNY) Signet platform to provide its institutional clients a real-time settlement and payment rail, the companies said Wednesday.
- The partnership will allow Coinbase's (COIN) big-money clients to utilize Signet, a regulated blockchain-based digital payments platform, to fund and settle their Coinbase accounts seamlessly.
- "We will continue our investment into these rails to provide institutional investors an easy and safe way to bring fiat on platform and increase liquidity to crypto assets,” said Jim Migdal, Vice President, Business Development at Coinbase.
- The move is Signature Bank's (SBNY) latest foray into crypto, though the recent market downturn fueled a ~$1.64B drop in its spot deposit balances as of September 2.
- Earlier this week, (Oct. 11) Google teamed up with Coinbase to accept crypto for cloud services.
Comments