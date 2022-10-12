Taiwan Semiconductor Q3 preview: What to expect from the industry bellwether?

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13th, before market open.

The report comes about a week after the Hsinchu-based company posted downbeat September revenue results and a significant sales warning from its major client Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results that missed estimates by a healthy measure, leading to the stock falling out of the gate, recently touching a 52-week-low of $59.84 a share. The losses washed over other chip stocks including Taiwan Semiconductor.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.06B (+28.9% Y/Y).

In other news, the Semiconductor sector bellwether is currently eyeing the production of 2nm chips for Apple, according to DIGITIMES.

Morgan Stanley recently called Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) a "top pick" in the sector. Analysts at the investment firm expect a semiconductor recovery in the second-half of 2023 and Taiwan Semiconductor is likely to benefit, as it is "the enabler of future technology."

Over the last 1 year, TSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

SA authors have rated the stock as a Buy, with one recent contributor analysis suggesting the stock could "potentially more than double in two years". However, Taiwan Semiconductor's 2023 financial results won't be as good as that for 2022 according to The Value Pendulum.