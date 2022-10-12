Shares of broadband provider Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) shot up 18% in afternoon trading Wednesday, the day after the stock hit an all-time low.

Starry shares opened at $1, hitting a high of $1.23 in midday trading. The stock recently changed hands at $1.15 at approximately 1:40 p.m. ET. The company did not appear to release any news or make any SEC filings on Wednesday.

Shares of the company have been trending downward since it released its Q2 earnings report in early August. The stock reached a 52-week high on June 3 of $10.90 and a 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday.

Based in Boston, Starry has focused on providing affordable high-speed broadband services to underserved communities. The company went public on March 29 through a merger with SPAC FirstMark Horizon.