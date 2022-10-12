Below-trend real GDP growth will help lower inflation: Federal Reserve minutes

Federal Reserve officials acknowledged that their rate hike path will weigh on economic activity in coming months and years. They "generally anticipated that the U.S. economy would grow at a below-trend pace in this and the coming few years, with the labor market becoming less tight," according to the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes for its Sept. 20-21 meeting.

But that's what's needed to bring down inflation. "Participants noted that a period of below-trend real GDP growth would help reduce inflationary pressures and set the stage for the sustained achievement of the committee's objectives of maximum employment and price stability," the minutes said.

The FOMC increased its key rate by 75 basis points for the third straight meeting in September, bringing the federal funds rate target range to 3.00%-3.25%.

Concerning the Fed's plan to shrink its balance sheet, another tool to tighten monetary policy, a couple of participants said the committee might want to consider sales of agency mortgage backed securities "to enable suitable progress toward a longer-run SOMA portfolio composed primarily of Treasury securities," the minutes said. (Added at 2:24 PM ET.)

They're not expecting any sharp deceleration in inflation. Contributing factors to inflationary pressures include "labor market tightness and the resulting upward pressure on nominal wages, continuing supply chain disruptions, and the persistent nature of increases in services prices, particularly shelter prices."

In fact, they're expecting pressures to "gradually recede in coming years." On the positive side, they noted that longer-term expectations appeared to remain well-anchored.

They also discussed potential shocks, including "rising labor tensions, a new round of global energy price increases, further disruptions in supply chains, and a larger-than-expected pass-through of wage increases into price increases."

The minutes said that "many" of the policymakers stressed the importance of staying on their course even as the labor market slows. That, in essence, tells the markets that they're not ready to pivot if jobs numbers weaken. While the stock market had taken a jog down soon before the minutes were released, all three stock averages are making some gains, with the Nasdaq up 0.3%, the S&P 500 up 0.2%, and the Dow rising 0.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. The 10-year Treasury yield has dropped almost 5 basis points to 3.90%, and the 2-year yield edged down almost a basis point to 4.29%.

As Federal Reserve officials have been saying publicly, many of them at the meeting said "once the policy rate had reached a sufficiently restrictive level, it likely would be appropriate to maintain that level for some time until there was compelling evidence that inflation was on course to return to the 2% objective."

Reflecting the central bank's decisively hawkish tone, the word "restrictive" appeared 13 times in the September minutes, as opposed to 0 times in the July meeting's minutes. Inflation showed up 89 times in the most recent meeting's account vs. 7 times at the previous meeting's minutes.

SA contributor Cullen Roche says there's no Fed pivot coming