Dutch prosecutors said they will pursue a pollution case against NAM, a 50-50 joint venture of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) that operates gas fields in the Netherlands, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The prosecutors said they believe the company took waste products from natural gas extraction in the North Sea, then processed and injected them into empty gas fields in the Groningen area without a permit.

Extraction has been almost completely curtailed in the past 10 years as tremors blamed on drilling damaged buildings and prompted local protests.

Production at Groningen has been capped at 2.8B cm/year, down from 4.5B cm/year.

Reuters reported last month that Shell and Exxon have put the NAM venture up for sale, expecting at least $1B in proceeds.