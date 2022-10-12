US Public Buildings Service selects JLL, OpenSpace for asset management
Oct. 12, 2022 2:42 PM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- JLL Technologies (NYSE:JLL) and OpenSpace have been awarded a contract for asset and project management for U.S. General Services Administration's Public Buildings Service.
- PBS will use OpenSpace Capture to support asset and project management throughout the planning, design, construction, operations and maintenance phases.
- PBS oversees more than 8,000 buildings across the U.S. that serve as workspaces for federal employees. OpenSpace specialises in jobsite capture and AI-powered analytics. It will work with JLL on program management support.
- OpenSpace Capture will be made available through JLL to document site status and project progress for buildings such as computer centers, courthouses, laboratories and offices.
