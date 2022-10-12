WHO says Europe may be entering new COVID wave

Oct. 12, 2022

Coronavirus against European Union grunge flag. Virus causing epidemic

NiseriN

  • Officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) said that there are indications that the number of cases of COVID-19 in Europe is rising.
  • These indicators suggest "that another wave of infections has begun," the officials said in a statement.
  • Data from the WHO shows that as of the week ended Oct. 3, cases increased ~5% from the week before. For the week ended Sept. 26, cases grew by 21% compared to the prior week.
  • With the upcoming arrival of influenza season, the health body is encouraging people to get a COVID booster as well as a flu shot.
  • COVID-19 vaccine names: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • The US FDA earlier Wednesday authorized updated COVID boosters for children as young as five years old.

