WHO says Europe may be entering new COVID wave
Oct. 12, 2022
- Officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) said that there are indications that the number of cases of COVID-19 in Europe is rising.
- These indicators suggest "that another wave of infections has begun," the officials said in a statement.
- Data from the WHO shows that as of the week ended Oct. 3, cases increased ~5% from the week before. For the week ended Sept. 26, cases grew by 21% compared to the prior week.
- With the upcoming arrival of influenza season, the health body is encouraging people to get a COVID booster as well as a flu shot.
- COVID-19 vaccine names: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
- The US FDA earlier Wednesday authorized updated COVID boosters for children as young as five years old.
