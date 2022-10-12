Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be a lot of things to a lot of people: Computer maker, telecom leader, Emmy Award-winning TV streamer.

What it is not, apparently, is pro-union.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple (AAPL) is not offering certain new perks and benefits at its only unionized retail store, which is located in Towson, Maryland. Apple (AAPL) has reportedly told its retail and corporate employees that it will boost benefits such as adding access to new healthcare plans in some states, and additional financial assistance to pay for educational classes.

Bloomberg said that Apple (AAPL) is holding back on offering the new perks to its unionized retail employees because it needs to negotiate any changes in benefits with the union due to the terms of the parties' collective bargaining agreement.

For example, Apple (AAPL) will now pay in advance for some of the tuition for employees to take outside education courses at some colleges, and expand the program to more schools over time. Apple (AAPL) had previously reimbursed employees for such courses. The company is also reportedly offering employees a new program with Coursera (COUR) for a free membership to multiple online courses. That perk, which normally costs $399 a year, will go into effect on January 1.

Employees in Connecticut, New York, Georgia, New Jersey and Washington state will also be given the option for a new healthcare plan that waives co-pays for select doctors in the UnitedHealth Group network.

The move is seen as potentially impacting efforts to unionize more workers at Apple (AAPL) stores if such locations are not included in benefits offered elsewhere by the company.

Apple (AAPL) didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Apple (AAPL) is scheduled to report quarterly results on October 27, and analysts have begun weighing in on what to be expected from the iPhone maker.