Gannett launches austerity measures; suspends hiring, offers separations
Oct. 12, 2022 4:22 PM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has announced a series of austerity measures, including "voluntary severance" and mandatory time off, as the company struggles with "truly challenging times," The New York Times says.
- "The company continues to face headwinds and uncertainty from the deteriorating macroeconomic environment which has led the executive team to take further immediate action," CEO Mike Reed says in a memo to staff seen by NYT.
- Those measures include suspending company matches for contributions to 401((k)) plans; pressing employees into five mandatory unpaid days of leave in December (between Dec. 19-30); and an offer of severance to employees in exchange for a voluntary resignation and signed agreement.
- The company will also "cease overall hiring with the exception of key revenue and operating roles as well as positions deemed critical."
- Gannett stock (GCI) closed the regular session down 0.7%; it's up 3.4% after hours.
