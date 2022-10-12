QuidelOrtho forecasts strong Q3 revenue above estimates, shares rise ~6% after hours
- QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) on Wednesday said it expects Q3 revenue of $782M to $785M, well above consensus estimates of $650.09M, helped by a rise in COVID-19 product revenue.
- QDEL stock was 5.9% higher to $71.50 after hours.
- COVID related revenue "included both shipments of an unanticipated government order and strong retail demand," QDEL said in a statement.
- The third quarter was the first full quarter since the separate Quidel and Ortho entities merged into a combined company.
- Q3 COVID-19 product revenue is expected to be ~$171M and non-COVID-19 product revenue is expected to be in the range of $611M to $614M.
- “Our Labs business performed well while overcoming challenges in China and with global supply chains, and we made further progress on the ramp of our Savanna molecular system," QDEL CEO Douglas Bryant said.
