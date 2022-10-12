Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) updated on its growth plans and issued a guidance update ahead of investor meeting on Thursday.

The retailer said it is positioned to deliver sustainable long-term sales growth and mid-teens operating margin rates over time. The VSCO model is expected to generate significant cash flow to invest in growth and also return value to shareholders through the company's capital allocation strategy.

As for guidance, VSCO estimates Q3 operating income to be towards the high end of its previously communicated guidance range of $10M to $40M and earnings are estimated to be towards the high end of the prior EPS guidance range of $0.00 to $0.25, which means it is likely to land above the consensus mark of $0.14.

Shares of VSCO rose 3.15% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.