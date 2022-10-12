FDA accepts BioMarin BLA for hemophilia A gene therapy

Oct. 12, 2022 4:29 PM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder that slows the blood clotting process.

  • The US FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application from BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) for its hemophilia A gene therapy candidate valoctocogene roxaparvovec.
  • The FDA action date is March 31, 2023.
  • The application is supported by two-year outcomes data from phase 3 GENEr8-1 study.
  • The acceptance comes after BioMarin's (BMRN) original BLA resulted in a Complete Response letter on August 18, 2020 due to deficiencies.
  • If approved, valoctocogene roxaparvovec would become the first therapy approved for severe hemophilia A.
  • Earlier in October, BioMarin said it would lay off ~4% of its workforce.

