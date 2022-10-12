Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) said Wednesday they signed a landmark commercial agreement to capture and permanently store up to 2M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide; financial terms are not disclosed.

CF Industries (CF) said it will spend $200M to build a dehydration and compression unit at its Donaldsonville, La., manufacturing complex that will capture the carbon dioxide, which will be transported and permanently stored by Exxon (XOM) in a 125K-acre CO2 storage location under development in Vermilion Parish, La.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) will transport the CO2 through its pipeline network.

Start-up for the project is scheduled for early 2025 and supports Louisiana's objective of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The deal is a "milestone" for Exxon's (XOM) new Low Carbon Solutions unit, Dan Ammann, the unit's president, told Reuters, adding the volumes of carbon dioxide that CF and Exxon could prevent from going to the atmosphere annually will be the equivalent of switching 700K gasoline-powered cars to electric vehicles.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is interested in acquiring Denbury, which owns more than 1,300 miles of pipelines dedicated to transporting carbon dioxide, Bloomberg reported this week.