ALX Resources increases size of flow-through units private placement to up to $1M
Oct. 12, 2022 4:31 PM ETALX Resources Corp. (AL:CA), ALXEFALXEFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- ALX Resources (OTCPK:ALXEF) (TSXV:AL:CA) has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement of flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to $1M, considering investor demand.
- The offering will be available to Canadian accredited investors.
- The company has offered up to 20M units at a price of $0.05 per unit.
- Each unit consists of one flow-through share and one half of one non flow-through share purchase warrant.
- The proceeds will be used for exploration programs on the company's Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia mineral properties.
- Source: Press Release
Comments