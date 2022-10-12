ALX Resources increases size of flow-through units private placement to up to $1M

Oct. 12, 2022 4:31 PM ETALX Resources Corp. (AL:CA), ALXEFALXEFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

  • ALX Resources (OTCPK:ALXEF) (TSXV:AL:CA) has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement of flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to $1M, considering investor demand.
  • The offering will be available to Canadian accredited investors.
  • The company has offered up to 20M units at a price of $0.05 per unit.
  • Each unit consists of one flow-through share and one half of one non flow-through share purchase warrant.
  • The proceeds will be used for exploration programs on the company's Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia mineral properties.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.