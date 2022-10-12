Uniti Group adds Dallas-Atlanta, Atlanta-Virginia lit routes to fiber network

Oct. 12, 2022 4:40 PM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

defocused image of fiber optics lights abstract background

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) said Wednesday it will add two new lit routes to its fiber network in 2023, with presale of 100G and 400B wavelength services and multiple-terabit Private Wave Channel spectrum services available.
  • The new routes include Dallas to Atlanta and Atlanta to Ashburn, Virginia. The new routes provide add-drop capability to markets including Little Rock, Memphis, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Richmond.
  • The new routes follow the Uniti's (UNIT) launch of its Miami to Tampa route last year.
  • "Although we already offer wavelengths and dark fiber solutions as part of our current product portfolio, we expect significant growth in Private Wave Channel as it provides a high-capacity, flexible bandwidth solution with a more efficient cost structure than traditional waves and less operational complexity than dark fiber," said Greg Ortyl, president of Wholesale & Strategic Accounts at Uniti (UNIT).
  • The company's shares have dropped 0.8% in Wednesday after-hours trading.
  • In August, Uniti (UNIT) stock dropped after the communications infrastructure REIT kept its 2022 adjusted FFO guidance unchanged.

