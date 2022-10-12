Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) stock surged on Wednesday after UBS turned bullish on the cruise operator.

The Swiss bank’s analysts moved to a “Buy” rating on the stock from Neutral due to stronger booking occupancy trends. According to the analysis, pricing has also come in above 2019 levels as the cruise line capitalizes on pent up demand.

“We are now overweight the cruise sector with a preference for RCL due to its stronger occupancy recovery, record pricing on bookings both in 2H'22 and 2023, and lowest near-term maturities,” the analysis stated. “We see NCLH as our next most preferred name due to relatively greater concentration of domestic passengers sourced and strong pricing given its higher exposure to the luxury segment.”

In upgrading Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), a lack of exposure to China was cited as an advantage at present, having exited the market in 2018. While reopening could serve as a tailwind for both Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean (RCL), persistent lockdowns have proven a drag in recent years.

While 2022 is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels overall, the bank’s analysts forecast 2023 to be the inflection point for EPS in the industry, with each major cruise operator marking improvements from 2023. Occupancy is also anticipated to rise above 2019 levels by the end of 2023.

Shares of Norwegian rose 11.6% on the day, marking the largest gain in the entire S&P. Key peers Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) rounded out the top three performers on the day, each marking double digit gains.

