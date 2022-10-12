Equifax to provide income and employment data through MeridianLink's loan system
Oct. 12, 2022 4:50 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX), MLNKBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Credit reporting firm Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on Wednesday said it was expanding its relationship with MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) to provide income and employment data through the digital lending platform's loan origination system.
- EFX's The Work Number repository will be integrated with MLNK's Consumer Loan Origination System, Equifax (EFX) said in a statement.
- The Work Number offers credentialed verifiers with permissible purpose access to 573M records from 2.5M employers, EFX said.
- "By providing more of our customers with timely, tailored data from The Work Number through our MeridianLink One platform, we are delivering on our promise to help lenders deliver loans faster," said MLNK chief product officer Devesh Khare.
- EFX stock earlier closed +0.5% at $164.70, while shares of MLNK ended -1.3% at $16.88.
Comments