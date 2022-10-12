Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) said Wednesday its Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power subsidiary in Wyoming was approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission to construct a $260M transmission expansion project.

Black Hills (BKH) said the 260-mile transmission project "will provide customers long-term price stability while enhancing the resiliency of the electric system and expanding access to power markets and renewable energy resources."

Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and be completed in multiple phases through 2025.

Earlier this week, Black Hills (BKH) said its Arkansas natural gas utility received approval from the state's public service commission for new rates to recover $220M spent on its 7,200-mile natural gas infrastructure system since 2018.

Black Hills (BKH) is "a well-established electric and gas utility with a strong track record of growth," Gen Alpha writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.