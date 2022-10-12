Trump SPAC Digital World jumps as Truth Social app appears in Google Play Store

Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company public, rose 7.3% in after hours trading as the Truth Social app appeared for the first time in Google's Play Store.

Google (GOOGL) approved the app for its Play Store, according to an Axios report earlier on Wednesday.

The news comes after it was reported in late August that Google (GOOGL) hadn't approved Trump's Truth Social app via its Play Store due to insufficient content moderation. The Truth Social app has been available in Apple's App Store since Feb. 21. Last week The Truth Social Android app showed up in Samsung's Galaxy Store app market.

While DWAC (DWAC) shares popped in after hours, they are down 84% since hitting a high in early March, hurt by concern about a Elon Musk-led Twitter, as well as worries about several regulatory probes.

Digital World (DWAC) on Monday adjourned a holder vote on an extension for the deal to take Trump's social media company public until Nov. 3 as it tries to gain more shareholder approval for the deal.