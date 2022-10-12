PREIT reports 420K square feet of new leases in Q3
Oct. 12, 2022 5:01 PM ETPennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), known as PREIT, said 420K square feet of new leases were executed through Q3 2022, and new tenants will continue to open throughout this year and next.
- New stores that opened this year were four BoxLunches and two Lovisa stores, with four new Lovisa stores set to open in 2023.
- In Q2, 297K square feet of leases were signed for future openings, which was expected to contribute annualized gross rent of $5.9M.
- The mall owner is scheduled to report Q3 earnings on Nov. 8, before the market opens. In August, PREIT (PEI) Q2 FFO rose along with leasing activity, occupancy rates.
Comments (1)