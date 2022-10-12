Stanley Black & Decker touches 2-1/2 year low as Morgan Stanley downgrades stock

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) fell as much as 2.8% Wednesday to a 2-1/2 year low of $74.51 a share as analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded the tool maker to Equal weight from Overweight. The investment bank said risks such as lower demand, bigger inventories and smaller margins are key concerns about Stanley Black & Decker’s stock.

The pandemic initially led to stronger demand for tools as homeowners took on do-it-yourself projects while spending more time at home. That activity has cooled as many people get back to their pre-pandemic routines.

“The company utilized pricing during the DIY peak to sustain margins amid cost inflation, but we see this trend reversing with SWK giving back price during 2023,” Joshua C. Pokrzywinski, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in the Oct. 12 report.

Lower prices for commodities next year won’t help Stanley Black & Decker to improve its margins because of its exposure to raw materials is less than for its peers. The stock also trades more like a building products company rather than a multi-industry business after divesting the Stanley Security business, according to Morgan Stanely.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target for Stanley Black & Decker to $82 a share from $110. The revised valuation is based on a multiple of 11.25 times the bank’s EPS estimate for Q3 2023 to Q2 2024 of $7.27.

The multiple assumes that Stanley Black & Decker trades at an 11% discount to its building-products peers, and below its one-year average discount of 8% and three-year average premium of 3% based on demand and price risk.

Stanley Black & Decker this year has fallen 59%, compared with a 25% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive to Overweight from Equal weight and raise its price target to $73 a share from $68, pointing to the company’s growth in recurring revenue from software and services.