The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 7.05M barrels of oil for the week ending October 7.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.01M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 4.56M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 750K barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Thursday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 2.2M-barrel increase, according to a survey of analysts by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $87.01/bbl in electronic trading after settling Wednesday at $87.27/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)