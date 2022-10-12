U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 7M barrels last week, API says
Oct. 12, 2022 5:05 PM ET
The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 7.05M barrels of oil for the week ending October 7.
Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.01M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 4.56M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 750K barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Thursday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 2.2M-barrel increase, according to a survey of analysts by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $87.01/bbl in electronic trading after settling Wednesday at $87.27/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)
