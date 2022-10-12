Horizon Technology Q3 committed backlog hits record as venture debt demand stays strong
Oct. 12, 2022 5:10 PM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) said Wednesday that its lending platform's committed backlog reached a record $309M of debt investments in Q3, as venture debt demand stays robust despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.
- The business development company saw $105.5M of loans funded through the Horizon Platform, which is owned by HRZN's investment manager, Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC.
- As of September 30, the BDC held a portfolio of warrant and equity positions in 93 portfolio companies, including 77 privately held firms.
- It experienced liquidity events from five portfolio companies in Q3, including principal prepayments of $22.0M, down from $56.8M in Q2.
- Furthermore, HRZN closed new loan commitments totaling $156.0M to eight companies, compared with $203.4M to 10 companies in the second quarter.
- Earlier this week, (Oct. 11) Horizon Technology Finance provides $30M of growth capital to Kodiak Robotics.
Comments