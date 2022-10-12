IGT signs seven-year contract extension with Georgia Lottery
Oct. 12, 2022 5:11 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) said its subsidiary IGT Global Solutions signed a seven-year contract extension with the Georgia Lottery to deploy its world-class lottery and iLottery products and technology.
- The contract extension will run through September 2032.
- As part of the contract extension, IGT will install cashless functionality on more than 10,000 point-of-sale retail terminals, so that players can purchase lottery with a debit card.
- The company will also support player-initiated transactions including QR codes, digital playslips and other digital offers.
- IGT will replace 600 self-service vending machines in the field with its GameTouch 28 self-service vending machine.
