IGT signs seven-year contract extension with Georgia Lottery

Oct. 12, 2022 5:11 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) said its subsidiary IGT Global Solutions signed a seven-year contract extension with the Georgia Lottery to deploy its world-class lottery and iLottery products and technology.
  • The contract extension will run through September 2032.
  • As part of the contract extension, IGT will install cashless functionality on more than 10,000 point-of-sale retail terminals, so that players can purchase lottery with a debit card.
  • The company will also support player-initiated transactions including QR codes, digital playslips and other digital offers.
  • IGT will replace 600 self-service vending machines in the field with its GameTouch 28 self-service vending machine.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.