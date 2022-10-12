United Insurance estimates $36.4M in catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian
Oct. 12, 2022 5:21 PM ETUnited Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC), a property and casualty insurer located in Saint Petersburg, Florida, has estimated $36.4M in pre-tax catastrophe losses incurred from Hurricane Ian, it said Wednesday.
- That figure consisted of a net retention of $16.4M, including ~$7.4M to United Property & Casualty Insurance Company, $9.0M to American Coastal Insurance Company, and a $20M retention by its captive reinsurer, UPC Re.
- The insurer said it expects to receive a total of 27K-30K claims with a gross estimated loss of $1B, having already gotten ~19K claims to date.
- In addition, UIHC anticipates incurring about $16M of reinstatement premiums that will be amortized over the remaining course of its Core Catastrophe reinsurance program expiring May 31, 2023.
- "There is a very high degree of uncertainty regarding the long-term economic implications of this event for our Company, and the entire industry," sad United Insurance President and CFO Brad Martz.
- Previously, (Aug. 25) United Insurance files withdrawal plans in three states due to personal-lines uncertainty.
