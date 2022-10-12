United Insurance estimates $36.4M in catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian

Oct. 12, 2022 5:21 PM ETUnited Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Insurance concept, Businessman holding red umbrella on falling rain with protect with icon business, health, financial, life, family, accident and logistics insurance on city background

ipopba

  • United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC), a property and casualty insurer located in Saint Petersburg, Florida, has estimated $36.4M in pre-tax catastrophe losses incurred from Hurricane Ian, it said Wednesday.
  • That figure consisted of a net retention of $16.4M, including ~$7.4M to United Property & Casualty Insurance Company, $9.0M to American Coastal Insurance Company, and a $20M retention by its captive reinsurer, UPC Re.
  • The insurer said it expects to receive a total of 27K-30K claims with a gross estimated loss of $1B, having already gotten ~19K claims to date.
  • In addition, UIHC anticipates incurring about $16M of reinstatement premiums that will be amortized over the remaining course of its Core Catastrophe reinsurance program expiring May 31, 2023.
  • "There is a very high degree of uncertainty regarding the long-term economic implications of this event for our Company, and the entire industry," sad United Insurance President and CFO Brad Martz.
  • Previously, (Aug. 25) United Insurance files withdrawal plans in three states due to personal-lines uncertainty.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.