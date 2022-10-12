FDA warns of Adderall shortage; top maker Teva seeing manufacturing delays
Oct. 12, 2022
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday informed of a shortage of popular ADHD drug Adderall and said top manufacturer, generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), was experiencing intermittent delays in manufacturing.
- "Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts (such as Adderall), but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers," the FDA said in a statement.
- U.S.-listed shares of Israel-based Teva were 2.1% lower to $7.90 after hours.
- The FDA's announcement comes days after Teva said it anticipates supply shortages of Adderall and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) unit Sandoz, the second largest maker of the drug, also reported supply issues.
- Pharmacy retailers such as CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) said the drug was running low nationwide nearly a month ago, citing a pandemic-era surge in demand and a labor shortage at Teva.
