Two Harbors Investment dips 4% on prelim FQ3 numbers

  • Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) provides preliminary update, maintains a strong liquidity position while navigating the challenging market environment.
  • Book value per common share was estimated to be between $4.09 and $4.13 per common share as of September 30, 2022.
  • Comprehensive Loss was estimated to be between ($0.81) and ($0.85) per share.
  • Earnings available for distribution was estimated to be between $0.15 and $0.17 per share. (consensus non-GAAP EPS for FQ3 is $0.21)
  • GAAP debt-to-equity was estimated to be 5.5x and economic debt-to-equity was estimated to be 7.5x as of September 30, 2022.
  • Company’s liquidity position remains strong, with unrestricted cash estimated to be ~$730M as of September 30, 2022.
  • Stock drops 3.7% after hours

